Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 8.4% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.91. 72,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,315,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,099,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after buying an additional 242,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Azul by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 745,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

