Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $757,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

