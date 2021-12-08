Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $2.98 on Monday. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the third quarter worth $431,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

