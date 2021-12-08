Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.49 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVID. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AVID traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. 7,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,974. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

