Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

CDMO stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 356.29 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.