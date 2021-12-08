Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 237,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 81,794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDMO opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

