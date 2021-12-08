Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

