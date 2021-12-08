Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

