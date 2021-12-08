Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,176 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after acquiring an additional 191,247 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.