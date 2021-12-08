Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.