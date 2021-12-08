Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Increased to $14.25 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AUR opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.