Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,047.34

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,047.34 ($13.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($14.06). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.79), with a volume of 33,230 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £163.31 million and a PE ratio of -118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,047.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 903.40.

In other news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,904 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.92) per share, with a total value of £19,992 ($26,511.07). Also, insider Roger Maddock bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £33,075 ($43,860.23). Insiders bought 23,658 shares of company stock valued at $22,909,678 in the last quarter.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

