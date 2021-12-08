AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.51.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.