Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ATO opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

