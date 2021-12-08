Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for approximately 3.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

