Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for approximately 3.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $26,976,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $13,483,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after buying an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 187,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

