Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $420.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.44), with a volume of 106033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.49).

ATYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.96) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.96) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.50) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of £564.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.38), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,303.41).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

