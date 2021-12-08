Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 152,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,128.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 133,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

NYSE STNG opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.