Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

