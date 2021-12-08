Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.32 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KB Home by 13.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

