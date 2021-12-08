Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Centene by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Centene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

