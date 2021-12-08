Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 11,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 199,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,772. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.