Aryacoin (AYA) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $21,320.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003419 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars.

