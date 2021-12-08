Arweave (AR) Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.59 billion and $42.82 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $47.74 or 0.00094671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

