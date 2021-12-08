Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 675 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIO were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in NIO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

