Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $82.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.