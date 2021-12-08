Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 375.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hologic by 28.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367,174 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

