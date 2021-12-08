Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 275 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

