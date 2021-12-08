Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $149,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JD.com were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

JD opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

