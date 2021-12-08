Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $159.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

