Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,492 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,840,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,771,544 shares of company stock valued at $163,938,863.

PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

