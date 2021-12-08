Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) shares traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.20. 139,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 226,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

The company has a market cap of C$514.21 million and a PE ratio of -27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.44.

About Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

