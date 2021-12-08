Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $30,325.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00057672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.85 or 0.08532566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00082913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,768.68 or 1.01191931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,111,355 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

