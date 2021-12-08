Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives $38.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. 123,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $2,541,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 4,138.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

