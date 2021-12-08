ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce sales of $19.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $20.43 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $75.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.17 billion to $76.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $70.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

NYSE:MT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 4,411,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

