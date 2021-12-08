Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,414,000 after buying an additional 5,072,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,552 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,186,000 after purchasing an additional 431,610 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89.

