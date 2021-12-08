Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

