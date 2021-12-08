Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 371 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

