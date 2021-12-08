Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aquila Services Group stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.41. Aquila Services Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.40). The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a PE ratio of 58.95.

About Aquila Services Group

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

