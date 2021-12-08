Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Aquila Services Group stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.41. Aquila Services Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.40). The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a PE ratio of 58.95.
