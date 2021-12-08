Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.41

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

