Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 939,674 shares of company stock worth $62,469,393. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 80,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,848. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
