Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 939,674 shares of company stock worth $62,469,393. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $5,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 80,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,848. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

