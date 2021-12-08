APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $26.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

NASDAQ APA opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. APA has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in APA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in APA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

