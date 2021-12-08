Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $411.24 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.53 and a 200-day moving average of $392.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

