Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, October 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 225,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

