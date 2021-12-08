Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $69.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $2,961,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,221,028.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,333,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

