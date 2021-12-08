Analyzing QDM International (QDMI) and Its Peers

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare QDM International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.29 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 38.63

QDM International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.54, suggesting that its stock price is 654% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for QDM International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1057 1189 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 6.57%. Given QDM International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -403.41% N/A -423.59% QDM International Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

Summary

QDM International peers beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

