Analyzing PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) & CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and CIT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.22 -$1.24 billion $4.95 9.09 CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.57 -$615.30 million $6.86 7.27

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 45.47% 15.74% 1.78% CIT Group 23.98% 15.12% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PacWest Bancorp and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 8 1 3.00 CIT Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. CIT Group has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than CIT Group.

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats CIT Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

