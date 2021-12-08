Analyzing Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essex Property Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 6 10 0 2.53 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $346.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.45%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.69, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 31.27% 7.08% 3.41% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 244.80% 17.80% 2.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.50 billion 15.01 $568.87 million $6.88 50.14 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.53 million 2.30 -$420.92 million $8.78 1.23

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Essex Property Trust pays out 121.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Essex Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

