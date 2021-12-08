Analyzing Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) & Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT)

Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Spotlight Innovation has a beta of -108.56, suggesting that its share price is 10,956% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spotlight Innovation and Catalyst Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,029.94%.

Profitability

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences -1,248.43% -106.12% -87.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Catalyst Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 1.77 -$56.24 million ($3.09) -0.38

Spotlight Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catalyst Biosciences.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats Spotlight Innovation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spotlight Innovation Company Profile

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

