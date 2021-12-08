Analysts Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT at $223.00

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KXSCF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $150.51 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $180.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

